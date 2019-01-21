Back to the future as Motorola reportedly bringing back Razr flip phone

MIAMI - Before the days of iPhones and Androids, the Motorola Razr flip phone was the must-have piece of status symbol tech.

Now, over a decade-and-a-half since it's demise, the Razr is reportedly being brought back from the dead. USA Today reports the phone will return with a foldable screen and 5G connectivity.

Lenovo, the company that bought Motorola from Google, is planning on re-releasing the phone as early next month, with a price tag starting at $1,500.

According to USA Today, when asked to confirm whether the Razr was returning, Motorola replied with a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoticon.

