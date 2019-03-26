Block robocalls for free with new Verizon app

MIAMI - Had enough of annoying robocalls? A new free app... yes, free... is set to come to your rescue.

Verizon will soon be offering a free... yes, free... robocall blocking tool, most likely by the end of the month.

WSLS reports Verizon already offers a blocking tool for $2.99, but the free version will be... yes, free.

The app uses new verification technology called SHAKEN/STIR that analyzes all incoming calls and lets the user know if the phone number on the caller ID is actually the number that originated the call.

Verizon identified nearly 300 million numbers linked to spam and robocalling just last year.

Did we mention that the app is free? Yes, free.

