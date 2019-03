PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Facebook attributed an outage of service on Wednesday to required maintenance.

Users of Facebook's apps Instagram and WhatsApp were also reporting service performance issues.

According to Down Detector, about 47 percent of the Facebook complaints were related to a total blackout.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

