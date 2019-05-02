Facebook introduces new 'Secret Crush' feature to help your love life

MIAMI - Ever have a crush on someone but didn't know how to make a love connection? Facebook wants to help.

The social media mega-giant introduced its new "Secret Crush" feature that allows you to choose up to nine of your friends that you already have, and put them on a list of people you're romantically interested in.

(Really? Nine crushes?)

If your crush is also on Facebook Dating, they'll receive a notificaion about your interest and if they add you to their "Secret Crush" list, it'll be a match.

Don't worry, if your secret crush isn't into Facebook Dating or doesn't put you on their list, they'll never know of your romantic intentions.

Facebook Dating and Secret Crush won't be available in the U.S. until later this year, so you time to work on your pick-up lines.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.