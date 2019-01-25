Perk up each morning with this coffee-making alarm clock

MIAMI - We all know the time between waking up each morning and downing that first cup of joe can seem like an eternity. But a new invention will have you java jumpin' in no time.

The Barisieur coffee-making alarm clock is a dream come true for those who need to rise and drink as quickly as possible.

Imagine waking up to a sweet coffee aroma, and only needing to roll over to enjoy the first taste.

You just simply set up the coffee-making portion the night before, and once the alarm goes off, the Barisieur starts working.

Now they only need to make a scrambled eggs, toast, bacon and hash browns alarm clock.

