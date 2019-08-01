Sony to sell 'air conditioner' shirts as soon as next year

Sony

MIAMI - There's no debut date, but folks in South Florida should already be lining up to buy Sony's latest creation.

The electronics giant is developing a wearable "air conditioner" shirt that will keep people cool despite the high temps outside.

Sony is creating the Reon Pocket through its First Flight program, according to Fox News.

A device would be placed in the back of the shirt and the cool down begins.

Utilizing the Peltier effect, the shirt would be able to lower a person's body temperature by 23 degrees Farhenheit.

Oh, what's the Peltier effect, you ask? Well, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, it's "the cooling of one junction and the heating of the other when electric current is maintained in a circuit of material consisting of two dissimilar conductors."

Duh.

The Reon Pocket sells for $117 U.S. dollars and is controlled via an app. It also has the ability to raise someone's body temperature by 14 degrees.

Unfortunately, the shirt is only currently available in Japan.

