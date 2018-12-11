WATCH LIVE: 15 Disney guests injured in bus crash at Epcot

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Fifteen guests at Walt Disney World were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a bus crashed at the entrance plaza to the Epcot theme park.

WFTV reports the patients were all treated as "non emergency" according to Disney officials.

According to FHP troopers, there were 51 people on the bus which WKMG reports was rear-ended by another bus.

Pictures of the scene show a resort bus with a cracked front windshield.

“(There is) nothing more important than safety of guests and cast members. Currently, (we are) focused on the well-being of those involved,” a Disney representative said.

According to Reedy Creek Fire, there are 14 patients involved in this bus crash at @WaltDisneyWorld in the #Epcot parking lot. Mutual Aid has been called in from Orange & Osceola Counties. We're checking with Disney to find out what exactly happened for @WFTV at noon. https://t.co/aPC3bXy3vn — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 11, 2018

