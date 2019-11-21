ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando and its ride developers showed off the ride vehicle for its newest roller-coaster, Ice Breaker, at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions this week.

The ride will give chills to its riders as it breaks the ice at SeaWorld Orlando in spring 2020.

SeaWorld officials said the ride is named after the icy Arctic summits.

Ice Breaker will be located near the parks other attraction, Wild Arctic.

"There are low to the ground twists, turns, air time hills and all sorts of excitement along the 2,750 feet of travel distance," said Brian Andrelczyk, vice president of engineering at SeaWorld Orlando.

The two-person ride vehicle is painted an icy blue color, with hints of broken ice chunk fragments throughout.

The ride track is bright orange, with ice blue supports.