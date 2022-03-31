81º

Theme Parks

EPCOT: New photo shows ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ queue

New attraction opening this summer

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Theme Parks, EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Disney World, Travel
As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (David Roark, Walt Disney World)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World released a new photo earlier this week that shows a piece of the queue for the all-new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The roller coaster attraction at EPCOT is scheduled to open this summer.

Disney said guests will enter the Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect residents of Earth and the planet Xandar.

Disney Imagineers have been putting the final touches on the attraction.

Just last week, Imagineer Zach Riddley shared an image that showed the entrance to the ride’s gift shop, Treasures of Xandar.

@disneyparks

Here’s an exclusive preview of the Galaxarium inside of GuardiansOfTheGalaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening this #Summer at #EPCOT 💫 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld50

♬ original sound - Disney Parks

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

