EPCOT: New photo shows ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ queue

As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World released a new photo earlier this week that shows a piece of the queue for the all-new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The roller coaster attraction at EPCOT is scheduled to open this summer.

Disney said guests will enter the Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect residents of Earth and the planet Xandar.

Disney Imagineers have been putting the final touches on the attraction.

FIRST LOOK: See inside the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This planetarium-style exhibition is the Galaxarium and it showcases planets, stars and other wonders that connect Earth and Xandar. This out-of-this-world attraction opens this summer at #EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/zrrqN7iS4x — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 31, 2022

Just last week, Imagineer Zach Riddley shared an image that showed the entrance to the ride’s gift shop, Treasures of Xandar.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

