Boss takes all employees, families to Walt Disney World

RALEIGH, N.C. - There's a very good chance that your boss is not very good. Well, not as good as a certain business owner we all dream of working for.

A restaurant owner in North Carolina shut the doors of her business and took all her employees to Walt Disney World.

And not just the employees, but their families, too.

Gypsy Gilliam locked up the State Farmers Market Restaurant in Raleigh last week and took all 20 employees and their significant others to the Orlando resort, WRAL reports.

In all, there were nearly 50 people in the travelling party, with everything paid for, including hotel, food and park tickets.

"It was so amazing. I cried a couple of times," said employee Jasmine Kamel. "I could cry right now. I don't think she'll ever understand how grateful we are for what she did for us."

Gilliam said she organized the trip to show her staff how much their appreciated and to give them "a little magic in their lives."

