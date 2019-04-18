Busch Gardens' newest roller coaster set to open Friday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The newest roller coaster in all of Busch Gardens in Tampa is ready for launch and set to start thrilling guests Friday.

Tigris will be the ninth coaster at the theme park and may be its most spectacular.

Sending riders through loops and twists at up to 60 mph, Tigris is a steel coaster with a triple launch.

Busch Gardens says Tigris is inspired by the tiger, the world's largest and most powerful cat.

For the first two weekends, only season pass holders will be allowed to ride Tigris before it opens for day guests.

