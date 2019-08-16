Cheaper tickets offered at Walt Disney World after noon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - If you're looking for a cheaper way to visit Walt Disney World and don't mind getting a later start, the theme park has a great offer for you.

The theme park's new Mid-Day Magic tickets allow guests to have fun without breaking the bank by entering after noon.

There are a couple catches, mainly that ticket options are not available for single day visits.

2-day tickets start at $81 per day, plus tax

3-day tickets start at $78 per day, plus tax

4-day tickets start at $74 per day, plus tax

The two-day rate saves you up to $28 a day and is good through Dec. 15, 2019.

Mid-Day Magic tickets do not need to be used in consecutive days, although there is a time limit:

2-day tickets must be used within four days

3-day tickets must be used within five days

4-day tickets must be used within a week

The tickets can be used for any of Walt Disney World's four theme parks, including the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

