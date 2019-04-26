Couple rides all 46 Walt Disney World attractions in one day without FastPasses

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Two massive Walt Disney World fanatics took on the entire resort Wednesday, riding all 46 attractions in all four parks in just one day.

Oh, yeah... they also did it without FastPasses or MagicBands to cut wait times.

Shane Lindsay and Kristina Hawkins needed 18 hours to complete the Parkeology Challenge, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The duo started their marathon day at Disney's Hollywood Studios when the park opened to get on the Slinky Dog Dash coaster and made three separate visits to the Magic Kingdom, in addition to visiting Epcot and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

While Lindsay and Hawkins have accomplished the trek before, this was the first time they had finished the feat without the aid of FastPasses or MagicBands.

They said Animal Kingdom's Flight of Passage was the longest wait with about an hour spent in line.

