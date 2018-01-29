Disney animatronic loses head during ride, nightmares ensue

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney theme parks are the place where dreams come true for children, not where they turn into nightmares that invade souls for all eternity.

During a fun, leisurely ride on Ariel's Undersea Adventure at Disney's California Adventure on Sunday, children and adults alike were horrified to see a headless Ursula animatronic singing and dancing... all while her lifeless robotic head dangled over her twisting torso.

Video taken by guests show the terrifying figure continuing her song like nothing was the matter.

"It's so scary," one rider can be heard.

No word on how long Disney let the ride operate before shutting it down and replacing Ursula's head.

As incredible as it sounds, Ursula wasn't the only one to lose her head at a Disney park this weekend. The auctioneer on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland Paris did his best Headless Horseman impression while offering up the ladies to the highest bidders.

Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting 😜🙈 pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

