Planning a Disney trip? Make sure you contact Disney Moms for tips

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - When it comes to knowing the ins and outs of Walt Disney World, a group of magical moms have your back.

Veronica Owen lives in Pembroke Pines. She grew up with regular visits to the Magic Kingdom, and now she is passing on that love to her two daughters, 6-year-old Rachel and 2-year-old Lauren.

As one of the 40 members of the Disney Parks Moms panel, Owen is also helping other moms to plan their dream vacations. She speaks two languages, English and Spanish, and that is coming in handy.

Owen said she especially loves sharing her secret spot: A little dessert spot at the Magic Kingdom, next to the replica of the German Neuschwanstein Castle, better known as the Cinderella Castle. She recommends the waffle sandwich.

