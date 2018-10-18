Disney World announces new hotel at former River Country water park site

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A new hotel is coming to the Walt Disney World resort and will sit on the site of a former fan favorite.

The 900-room hotel will be located along Bay Lake where the old River Country water park used to thrill visitors, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Currently unnamed, Disney says the Vacation Club hotel will be "nature inspired" and open in 2022.

“This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney’s lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible." said Disney VP Terri Schultz. "It will give our members and guests yet another opportunity to stay in close proximity to all the newest attractions and experiences in our theme parks, and with the flexibility, value and world-class service families expect from Disney.”

The River Country site is between the Wilderness Lodge and the Fort Wilderness campground.

One of the first major resort water parks, River Country opened in 1976 and closed in 2012

