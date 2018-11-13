Disney World bans Trump supporter (again) for displaying signs on Splash Mountain

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A longtime Walt Disney World passholder has been banned (again) from the resort for holding up pro-Trump signs while riding attractions at the parks.

Don Cini was first banned in September after hanging a Trump re-election banner above Main Street U.S.A at the Magic Kingdom.

However, the company quickly changed its mind and allowed Cini to return to the resort, WFTV reports.

But last week, Cini returned to Walt Disney World and displayed a "Trump 2020" sign while riding Splash Mountain, and a "Keep America Great" sign on Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Disney immediately revoked Cini's annual pass due to the signs breaking company rules that say "the usage of any flag, banner or sign to incite a crowd" is prohibited.

Cini admits he knew of the Disney World rules before holding up the signs.

"And I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them," said Cini. "I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag."

