Disney World offers teachers summer hotel discounts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World is giving teachers a reward for making it through another long school year.

The resort is offering "Teacher Appreciation" rates through September 3 that will allow teachers to take advantage of Disney-area hotels for a big discount.

All teachers and school support staff are eligible to receive the discounts starting at $75/night at Disney Springs hotels over the summer.

Teachers who stay at Disney Springs hotels receive access to the resort's Extra Magic Hours, as well as free transporation to the parks.

Here's a list of "Teacher Appreciation" hotel rates

Wyndham Garden - $75/night

B Resort & Spa - $89/night

Holiday Inn - $95/night

Best Western - $95.99/night

Hilton Lake Buena Vista - $116/night

Hilton Buena Vista Palace - $122/night

Doubletree Suites - $129/night

