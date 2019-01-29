Disney World restaurant employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Walt Disney World restaurant remains open despite an employee being diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Officials say the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Review at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort was cleaned and sanitized after the employee's diagnosis was made.

WKMG reports Disney is also planning on enacting new safety measures and will make the hepatitis A vaccine available to all of its employees, or cast members as they're called at the resort.

The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Review is a popular themed restaurant where guests eat while being entertained by a frontier show.

“Nothing is more important to us than safety. Upon learning this news, we immediately began working with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. The impacted cast member has not worked since being diagnosed and will not return until officially cleared by the Department of Health. We are not aware of anyone else becoming ill and continue to be engaged with the Department of Health to ensure we have all of the right processes in place to protect our cast members and guests,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea and yellow skin and eyes.

