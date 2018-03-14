Disney World to charge for parking at resort hotels

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Believe it or not, it will now cost even more to stay at a Walt Disney World.

Just weeks after announcing its annual move to raise the price of theme park tickets, Disney will now charge guests a fee to park overnight at a resort hotel.

According to WDW News Today, what has always been free will now cost guests $13 per night to park at a value resort, $19/night for moderate and a whopping $24/night for deluxe and deluxe villa resorts.

The new hotel parking fees will reportedly go into effect for reservations made for March 21, 2018 or later. All fees will be applied to the guest's hotel bill.

Parking will remain complimentary for Disney's Fort Wilderness campsite.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.