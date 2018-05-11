Theme Parks

Dragon float catches fire during Disney parade

Videos show Maleficent dragon burning along parade route as guests watch

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
This Maleficent dragon caught fire at Disney's Magic Kingdom during the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A float in a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom caught fire Friday, igniting social media with photos and videos of the flaming dragon.

Multiple people at the park posted pictures and cellphone video of the dragon burning in the middle of the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Guests watched in stunned disbelief as the giant Maleficent dragon, which shoots fire out of its nose, burned along the parade route in the Liberty Square section of the park. 

Disney public relations said the area was cleared of cast members and guests.

The fire was eventually extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

