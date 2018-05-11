Dragon float catches fire during Disney parade

This Maleficent dragon caught fire at Disney's Magic Kingdom during the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A float in a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom caught fire Friday, igniting social media with photos and videos of the flaming dragon.

Multiple people at the park posted pictures and cellphone video of the dragon burning in the middle of the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Guests watched in stunned disbelief as the giant Maleficent dragon, which shoots fire out of its nose, burned along the parade route in the Liberty Square section of the park.

Disney public relations said the area was cleared of cast members and guests.

The fire was eventually extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

BREAKING! Thank you Holly Roberge for sharing these photos! Maleficent caught on fire at Disney. Everyone is ok! #disney #disneyparks pic.twitter.com/NBMjxzaY0v — ?? Mackintosh Travels ?? (@mack_travels) May 11, 2018

Here it is. Freshly charred dragon after it caught fire during today's Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom. #festivaloffantasy #magickingdom #disney pic.twitter.com/I4pZquCKV2 — Matthew C. Bayer (@matthewcbayer) May 11, 2018

