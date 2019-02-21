Epcot announces major additions, changes ahead of Disney World's 50th birthday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - With less than two years until Walt Disney World hits the big 5-0, the biggest theme park resort on the planet announced some major changes to Epcot on Thursday.

The first thing Epcot visitors will notice is an entirely updated entry plaza.

Gone will be the tombstone-like Leave a Legacy monoliths that have stood tall for almost two decades. In their place will be additional green spaces, pathways and what Disney calls a "reimagined fountain."

Once in the park, Epcot will add a kids play pavilion inside the building that used to host the Wonders of Life. According to Disney, the pavilion "will be bursting with interactive experiences, your favorite Disney characters, hands-on activities and engaging entertainment."

The redesigned entrance and new pavilion are part of a long list of additions that will arrive in Epcot by 2021. A new Guardians of the Galaxy ride and Ratatouille attraction are already confirmed for the park, while new movies for the Canada and China pavilions are also expected.

Don't forget the new Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge land and Mickey & Minnie Mouse ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as well as the Tron rollercoaster at Walt Disney World.

A lot headed to Walt Disney World as the resort gets set to celebrate it's 50th birthday in 2021.

