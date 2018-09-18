Epcot's Illuminations fireworks show to end next year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - "We Go On" may be the theme song of one Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows, but alas, the show will not go on.

Disney announced the Illuminations show at Epcot will come to an end in 2019, to be replaced by a new show by the company's Live Entertainment team.

Illuminations: Reflections of Earth debuted in the park's World Showcase Lagoon back in October 1999 and has thrilled millions of fans as the perfect "end-of-day" showstopper.

But all things must come to an end, and with Epcot ready to unveil new attractions to the park, such as a Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster and a ride based on the hit movie Ratatouille, it was time for a refresh.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.