Epcot's Spaceship Earth faces possible 2-year shut down for massive renovation, report says

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - One of the most iconic attractions at the Walt Disney World could be shut down for up to two years as part of a major renovation.

WDW News Today reports Spaceship Earth at the Epcot theme park will undergo a complete overhaul which will begin in 2020 and possibly last through the second half of 2022, which happens to be the park's 40th anniversary.

According to the report, the ride will be extended and attraction scenes will be refreshed; while the post-show building where visitors exit and play digital games will be demolished and replaced with another building.

Spaceship Earth has been a favorite of visitors since Epcot opened in 1982. The attraction takes riders on a journey through the history of communication, from the prehistoric era to modern times.

Over the years, the attraction has changed narrators and added various scenes, but has remained relatively the same since it opened.

