Free beer returns to Busch Gardens this summer

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're headed to a Florida theme park this summer, Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay may be the best place to refresh yourself... as long as you're over 21.

The theme park will be offering free beer all summer long.

Let's take that last sentence at a slower pace. Fffffrrrrrreeeeeeeeee beeeeeeerrrrrrr... all summer long.

Free, as in F-R-E-E and no charge.

Starting May 1 through Aug. 5, park guests can get two complimentary beers during each visit to Busch Gardens with park admission.

Beers in the rotation include Bud Light, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A 305, Miller Light, Shock Top and Yuengling.

And if you really need to cool off under the hot Florida sun and two beers isn't enough, the park's Busch Gardens Brew Club allows members to get 5 dollar refills on more than 20 on-tap beers.

