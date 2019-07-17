Halloween Horror Nights welcomes Ghostbusters for first time ever

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who are you gonna call?

For the first time ever, fans of the 1984 Sony classic "Ghostbusters" will get to venture through their favorite scenes at this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando said Wednesday the maze will have guests follow the same footprints of Ghostbusters Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston as they venture through recreated scenes like the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer.

An army of ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms will attack you from every corner, event leaders said.

Fans of the film will also come face-to-face with Slimer, Gozer the Gozerian and the ultimate destructor: the Stay Puft Marshmallow man.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights runs Friday, Sept. 6, through Nov. 2.

