Is a new country coming to Epcot at Walt Disney World?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Despite the original promise of continually adding new countries to its World Showcase, not a single new national pavilion has been added to Epcot since Norway joined the club in 1988.

However, a strong rumor is making the rounds that the theme park is finally ready to welcome a new country.

WDW News Today reports an India pavilion is in the works and will feature a massive new dark ride based on The Jungle Book live-action movie.

The report claims Walt Disney Imagineering is fully-involved in development of the India pavilion, although there is no confirmation from the resort itself.

If the rumors are true, the new Jungle Book ride would use a system that has been dazzling visitors at Shanghai Disneyland for a few years. The Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure ride is an immersive experience using the latest technology.

In the next year, Epcot will add many new attractions, including a rollercoaster based on The Guardians of the Galaxy movies and a Ratatouille dark ride in the France pavilion.

