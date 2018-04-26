New Orlando StarFlyer attraction to send guests 'swinging' into the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - The newest attraction heading to Orlando will take guests on unprecedented heights, if they dare to ride it.

At 420 feet in the air, StarFlyer is the tallest swing ride in the world, which will spin guests up to 65 miles per hour over Central Florida.

Testing for StarFlyer has already begun and the ride is expected to open to the public on June 1, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Video taken of StarFlyer by television stations and YouTube publishers like Mikefreakinhart show the attraction soaring way over anything close to its International Drive location near Kings Orlando. The ride is even taller than the Orlando Eye Ferris wheel.

