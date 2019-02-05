Patriots stars celebrate Super Bowl win at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrated their Super Bowl win Monday with the customary trip Disney World, but also a galaxy far, far away.

Armed with light sabers and donning Jedi robes, the Patriots stars mugged for the camera to promote the Orlando theme park's newest "Star Wars" attraction, Galaxy's Edge.

The 14-acre theme park will open in June, complete with a Millennium Falcon ride.

“These are not the droids you are looking for," Edelman captioned the picture on Instagram, referencing Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi's famous line from the first "Star Wars" film.

Edelman and Brady were named the game's most valuable players. The players were the guests of honor at an afternoon parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

"I didn't know we had as many fans in Florida as we do in Boston," Brady said to the crowd.

Disney has been sending star Super Bowl players to its theme parks for decades with its ubiquitous "I'm going to Disney World" catch phrase. But the parade almost didn't happen in Florida this year: if the Los Angeles Ram had won, the festivities would have been held at Walt Disney Land in California.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.