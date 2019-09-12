Tallest, fastest, steepest! New coasters coming to Florida theme parks

TAMPA, Fla. - Things are about to get wilder at Florida theme parks as two new roller coasters will hit the state in 2020.

Busch Gardens in Tampa announced the new Iron Gwazi coaster Thursday, which the park says will be the tallest hybrid roller coaster in North America, and the fastest and steepest in the world.

At 206-feet tall, the Iron Gwazi will feature a 91-degree drop and reach speeds up to 76 miles per hour, along with three inversions on over 4,000 feet of track.

The Iron Gwazi is a rebirth of the park's original wooden roller coaster that closed in 2015.

"Iron Gwazi is the evolution of a classic wooden coaster into a modern icon," said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens. "From the bones of the original Gwazi, a new legend rises, reaching taller heights and faster speeds, delivering the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens."

Meanwhile, over at SeaWorld Orlando, visitors will soon be able to ride Ice Breaker; a coaster that features four launches with a reverse launch into the "steepest vertical drop in Florida" at a 100-degree angle.

Busch Gardens' water park, Adventure Island, will also debut its own attraction called Solar Vortex. The ride is a dual-tailspin water slide that "combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features."

