Universal Orlando debuts new ride in 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter'

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will soon be more thrills for Harry Potter fans at Universal Orlando as the resort announced details for its newest attraction.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open June 13 inside the "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at the resort's Islands of Adventures theme park.

The ride is all-new and immerses guests in a new attraction where the old Dragon Challenge used to sit.

Universal promises plenty of excitement for the new ride.

"For the first time ever, join Hagrid as you fly far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.