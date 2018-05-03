Universal Orlando offers Florida residents buy-one get-one free deal

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a deal as rare as finding a four-leaf clover.

The resort has announced a buy-one, get-one free offer for all Florida residents. Any state resident who buys a day at the parks gets a second day free.

All that's needed to claim the deal is a UPC code from a 12 oz. can of Fanta Orange or Sprite. The offer is good until June 27, 2018 and tickets can be used on non-consecutive days with no blackout dates.

Both Islands of Adventure and Universal Orlando theme parks are included in the offer and guests will be allowed to park hop on the days they visit.

