Walt Disney World hikes prices on resort's annual passes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Starting this week, it will cost frequent guests of Walt Disney World more to experience the magic of the Magic Kingdom and the resort's other theme parks.

For the second time this year, Disney announced it has raised prices on almost all its annual passes, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The highest increase belongs to the weekday select annual pass which goes up 10.4 percent to $319. The Silver annual pass will now cost $479, a 9.1 percent increase.

Other annual pass price increases:

Gold annual pass - $609 (3.4 percent increase)

Platinum annual pass - $749 (2.7)

Platinum Plus annual pass - $849 (2.4)

Epcot After 4 annual pass - $289 (3.5)

Water Parks After 2 annual pass - $79 (5.3)

The Florida Residents Theme Park Select Pass remains at $439 with no price increase.

Disney World also increased the cost of parking at all four theme parks to $25.

