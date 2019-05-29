Woman sues Disney World over dive-bombing bird attack

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing Walt Disney World claiming a dive-bombing bird attacked her, causing serious brain injuries while she visited the resort.

Lisa Dixon filed the lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court last week and is seeking damages in excess of $15,000, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Dixon says a bird attacked her while she was walking on a dock at the Polynesian Village Resort in May 2017.

The lawsuit alleges Dixon suffered a traumatic brain injury and had herniated discs in her neck after the bird attack.

Dixon believes Disney does not properly warn resort visitors about the possibility of being threatened by birds.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.