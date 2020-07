PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County got tough this week on people and businesses violating mask and social distancing orders.

In Fort Lauderdale, a lawsuit was filed challenging the county's mandatory mask order as unconstitutional.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness discussed the actions being taken with Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney on This Week in South Florida, and the entire interview can be viewed at the top of the page.