This Week in South Florida: Jackson Health ICU Medical Director Dr. David De La Zerda

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In Miami-Dade and Broward counties this week, COVID-19 patients took up eight of every ten hospital beds, and nine out of every ten intensive care beds.

Policy makers have been laser focused on maintaining that critical care ability and understanding what that takes is key.

Dr. David De La Zerda is the ICU Medical Director at Miami-Dade's Jackson Health System.

He opened up about the situation in South Florida with Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney on This Week in South Florida.