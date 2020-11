PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2020 Election is in the books, for the most part, but getting there wasn’t easy, nationally or locally.

Miami-Dade voters elected the county’s first female mayor.

The strong CEO non-partisan position in a politically divided county was won by Daniella Levine Cava, who defeated Esteban Bovo by eight points.

