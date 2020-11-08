This Week in South Florida: Susie Wiles

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Going into Tuesday’s election, the polls had Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden in Florida by two or three points.

The outlook was not rosy for the president, who had won Florida in 2016 by a little more than 1%, or just 113,000 votes.

President Trump won Florida on Election Night, and by more than 3%, tripling his spread from the past presidential election. That’s a landslide by Florida standards.

The woman largely credited with making that happen is Susie Wiles, a veteran GOP strategist who ran successful campaigns for Florida’s last two governors and headed Team Trump’s Florida operations.

