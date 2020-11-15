This Week in South Florida: Dr. Aileen Marty

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The predictions of another surge of COVID-19 seems to be coming to fruition.

Florida’s positivity rate is back to nearly 10% this weekend. It doesn’t bode well for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Healthcare professionals are under the gun again. Hospitals are seeing a sharp rise in new patients and many are having to re-think plans for family gatherings.

Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist at Florida International University, has been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus from the beginning.

She joined TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.