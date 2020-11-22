This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones and Daniel Perez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week, the newly constituted Florida legislature held its first meeting.

New members were sworn in, and the leaders of the House and Senate laid out their priorities for the session that begins in March.

But neither the House speaker nor Senate president made a big deal about COVID-19. On that, they’re deferring to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He attended the swearing-in ceremonies but ducked out a back door before reporters could ask him any questions.

Two South Florida lawmakers joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the governor’s leadership on COVID-19 and the upcoming legislative session.

Shevrin Jones is a newly elected state Senator from West Park, and a Democrat.

Daniel Perez is a Republican who represents District 116, in and around Westchester in Miami-Dade County. He is also designated to be the Florida House speaker in 2024.