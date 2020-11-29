This Week in South Florida: Marc Caputo and Raquel Rodriguez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Even during a holiday shortened week, there is still much going on in the political world.

There was no shortage of topics to discuss on this week’s TWISF roundtable, with two guests more than up to the task.

Marc Caputo is a Miami-based correspondent that has been covering the presidential race with an emphasis on Florida for Politico.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Rodriguez head Buchanan, Ingersoll and Rooney Law Firm in Florida, is former General Counsel to past Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.