This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo and Chip LaMarca

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By now, the evidence is overwhelming that at least three Florida Senate races on the ballot last month were tainted by candidates running as independents whose intention was not to win, but to manipulate the vote.

The investigation into who masterminded and funded the shill candidates now includes Frank Artiles, a former state Senator who resigned in disgrace and who is now asking to be appointed to the Miami-Dade Commission.

Two people in a position to stop political manipulation are current state lawmakers, and two of them joined This Week in South Florida.

Annette Taddeo is a Democratic state Senator representing Kendall and Southwest Miami-Dade. Chip LaMarca is a Republican representing Broward County’s coastal communities, from Hollywood to the north county line.

