This Week In South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of South Florida’s newly elected members of Congress will be attending Capitol Hill orientation virtually.

Former Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez remains in Miami under quarantine.

He and his wife are both recovering after receiving positive COVID-19 test results.

The Congressmen-elect is one of two incoming house members from South Florida who flipped districts from blue to red.

