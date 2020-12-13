This Week in South Florida: Dr. Aileen Marty

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in South Florida on Monday, a godsend for frontline medical professionals and residents in long-term care facilities.

They’ll be first in line to get the shots, followed by first responders and essential workers, as well as people over 65 with underlying conditions. But it may not be until late Spring or Summer that vaccines will be available to most people.

That means people must remain vigilant with safety for weeks or months to come.

This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg discussed the topic with Dr. Aiieen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist at Florida International University.