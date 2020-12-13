This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The lone Democrat elected statewide is often the voice of opposition and it again at it this week.

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, has been a vocal critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direction on coronavirus health and safety.

This week, she was one of the first to come to the defense of data analyst Rebekah Jones, who was fired for insubordination last spring and was recently targeted with a search warrant.

