PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The costs of the COVID-19 crisis are evident in the lengthening lines of cars waiting for food at distribution centers across South Florida.

The need has more than doubled, and now the supply may be in jeopardy.

Paco Veles is the President of Feeding South Florida and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney.

