This Week in South Florida: Ed Pozzouli and Fernand Amandi

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Ordinarily, the time around Christmas is not a newsmaker as things quiet down for the holidays.

But these are not ordinary times.

There were plenty of topics to discuss on the last This Week in South Florida Roundtable before Christmas, and they had just the guests to do it.

Ed Pozzouli is an attorney in Fort Lauderdale with the Tripp Scott Law Firm and the former chairman of the Broward County Republican Party. He remains an influence in GOP politics.

Fernand Amandi is a political consultant to Democratic candidates and the head of Bendixen & Amandi International, a well-respected polling firm based in Coconut Grove.

They joined TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and the full Roundtable discussion can be seen at the top of this page.