This Week In South Florida: Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Chris Lagerbloom became City Manager of the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 1, 2019.

As City Manager, Lagerbloom is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the city.

Lagerbloom began his career with the City of Fort Lauderdale in February 2016 as Assistant City Manager, where he was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Fort Lauderdale’s Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Sustainable Development, and Transportation and Mobility departments.

In this episode of This Week In South Florida, Lagerbloom talks about what the city has been dealing with in the midst of covid and curfews.

