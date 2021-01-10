This Week in South Florida: Carlos Migoya

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tensions boiled over this week as South Florida seniors tried for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Scheduling websites opened but filled and closed in minutes.

Hospital systems from Broward to Miami-Dade could not accommodate the crush of people who want and need the vaccine.

Among those is Miami-Dade’s Jackson Health Systems.

