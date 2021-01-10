This Week in South Florida: Rep. Ted Deutch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week’s chaos at The Capitol is under layers of investigation.

The bloodshed and trashing the symbolic and literal halls of US democracy came with a call to disrupt Congress as it moved to certify the Electoral College results.

147 members of Congress, all Republicans, voted to reject electors in Arizona and Pennsylvania, which would effectively have disenfranchised millions of voters.

Among those voting to decertify were Florida Senator Rick Scott and Miami Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez.

Only Gimenez accepted Local 10′s invitation to join This Week in South Florida, but he cancelled the morning of the show citing a medical emergency.

Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat from Boca Raton who represents Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, did join TWISF to discuss the week’s events, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.